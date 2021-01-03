Zoe Kravitz splits from husband Karl Glusman after 18 months

Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz has filed for divorce 18 months after marrying Karl Glusman.

The actress filed papers on December 23, according to People, with reps confirming the news to the outlet.

Kravitz and Glusman, both 32, married in June 2019 at Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris.

The star-studded nuptials were attended by the bride’s mom, Lisa Bonet, and her stepfather, Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa.

Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley were also in attendance, alongside Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Cara Delevingne and the model’s then-girlfriend Ashley Benson.

While the actress is yet to publicly comment on the split, she posted a series of pictures on Instagram over the weekend, with the caption: ‘New year. little things.’

She also shared a meme to her Instagram stories which showed a drag queen (the ‘universe’) taking out rubbish which was captioned: ‘People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.’

Kravitz wrote alongside the snap: ‘Mood.’

The pair celebrated their first anniversary over the summer, with Kravitz sharing a black and white photo from their wedding day, captioned: ‘One year.’

Glusman also shared his own sweet tribute on their anniversary, calling the actress his ‘best friend’.

He wrote: ‘One year. 🌀‼️❔🌀❕Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything.

‘You’re my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls**t and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz.’

News of their engagement first emerged during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, after the pair were first linked in October 2016.

Kravitz said: ‘Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.’

She shared that actor Glusman had intended to propose in Paris, but ended up proposing in the couple’s living room.

Eh, romance can be overrated, right?

She explained: ‘He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.’

