Zoë Kravitz ‘files for divorce’ from partner Karl Glusman following just 18 months of relationship

ZOE Kravitz has filed for a divorce from husband Karl Glusman following just 18 months of relationship.
This will come right after the actress gushed on Instagram on their a single year anniversary.
In accordance to courtroom documents acquired by Folks, the 32-yr-aged has started the procedure to officially element techniques from the fellow actor.
The split could arrive as a shock to supporters as again in June, the Batman Mad Max: Fury Highway star was gushing about her connection as she shared a black and white picture from her marriage ceremony working day.
She captioned the lovely photograph: “A person 12 months.”
At the time, admirers had been loving it as they took the reviews part to reply with one particular particular person declaring, “Congrats!!! Perfectly that flew by speedy. Wishing you a life time of love. And contentment.”
Another additional: “
yet another one particular
