Zendaya Talks Emmy Win and Malcolm & Marie at Elle

When there’s 1 fact most of us know about Zendaya by today, it is that she is not reserved and occupied. New on the heels of this Euphoria celebrity’s historical Emmy win in September, the 24-year old will be making her mark on the pay Elle magazine’s December 2020 problem.

Not merely was that the celebrity impeccably styled with her close friend and frequent collaborator, Legislation Roach, however she teamed up with costar Timothée Chalamet for its romantic interview. Inside, the celebrity opened to Chalamet regarding her optimistic Emmys acceptance address, working together with Sam Levinson on equally Euphoria and also their forthcoming quarantine project Malcolm & Marie, also working to locate her pleasure in times of upheaval. Take a look at her standout quotations beforehand, then browse Elle magazine December 2020 issue.