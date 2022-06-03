Zendaya Net Worth: How Wealthy Is This Celebrity? Luxury Lifestyle!

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is an American actress and singer who was born on September 1, 1996. She has won several awards, such as a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2022, Time magazine put her on its list of the 100 most important people in the world.

Zendaya was born and raised in Oakland, California. When she was a child, she started her career as a model and backup dancer. She first appeared on TV as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013. From 2015 to 2018, she played the title role in the Disney Channel sitcom K.C. Undercover. Her first movie was the superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, which came out in 2017. She went on to star in the sequels to that movie. Zendaya won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett, a struggling teen who is addicted to drugs, on the HBO teen drama series Euphoria (2019–present). She was the youngest person to win this award. Her movie roles include the musical drama The Greatest Showman (2017), the romantic drama Malcolm & Marie (2021), and the science-fiction epic Dune (2021).

Zendaya has also tried her hand at music, in addition to acting. In 2011, she came out with the singles “Swag It Out” and “Watch Me.” “Watch Me” was a duet with Bella Thorne. In 2012, she signed with Hollywood Records, and her first single, “Replay,” made it into the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2013, she put out her self-titled first studio album, which did okay commercially and got good reviews from critics. The song “Rewrite the Stars,” which she wrote with Zac Efron and was on the soundtrack for “The Greatest Showman” in 2018, was her biggest commercial hit as a musician. The single made it into the top 20 of several record charts and has been certified as selling multi-platinum around the world.

Early Years

Zendaya Coleman was born on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California. Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. Her mother, Claire Stoermer, has Scottish and German roots, and her father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, is African-American. Zendaya is the youngest of six children. Her mother taught at Fruitvale Elementary School, where Zendaya went to school. Coleman was in a play for Black History Month when she was 6 years old. Later, she was in plays at the California Shakespeare Theater, where her mother worked as the house manager during the summers. Zendaya helped put people in their seats and sell tickets for a fundraiser. Her time at the theatre made her want to become an actress.

Coleman joined Future Shock Oakland, a hip-hop dance group when she was 8. She also danced the hula with The Academy of Hawaiian Arts. Zendaya performed in a few local plays while she was at the Oakland School for the Arts. These included “Once on This Island” at the Berkeley Playhouse and “Caroline, or Change” at TheaterWorks. She studied acting at the American Conservatory Theater and the CalShakes Conservatory program. She has been in many Shakespeare plays, such as “Richard III,” “Twelfth Night,” and “As You Like It.” Coleman was in the seventh grade when her family moved to Los Angeles. In 2015, she graduated from Oak Park High School.

How Much Money Does Zendaya Have?

Zendaya is an American singer, dancer, actress, and producer with a $20 million net worth. Zendaya went from being a child actor on Disney shows to be a real movie star and a successful businesswoman. She started her career as a model, and she was in ads for Macy’s, Old Navy, and “iCarly” merchandise. She also danced in commercials and music videos.

Coleman is probably best known for playing Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel show “Shake It Up” (2010–2013), K.C. Cooper on the Disney Channel show “K.C. Undercover” (2015–2018), Rue Bennett on HBO’s “Euphoria” (2019–present), and MJ in the movies “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2018). (2019). She starred in and produced the movie “Malcolm & Marie,” which came out in 2021. She also produced “K.C. Undercover” and a few of her own music videos.

In 2013, Zendaya put out her first album, which was called “Zendaya.” Her single “Replay” was certified Platinum. In 2017, she had another hit with “Rewrite the Stars,” a duet she sang with Zac Efron in the movie “The Greatest Showman.” The song went two times platinum. Coleman’s book, “Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Tween Years with Style and Confidence,” came out in 2013. In 2015, she started a shoe line called Daya, and in 2016, she started a clothing line called Daya by Zendaya.

Personal Life

Since 2017, there have been rumors that Zendaya and her “Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland are dating. A source told “People” magazine, “They’ve been very careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations together and try to spend as much time as possible with each other.” Coleman and Holland denied the rumors for years, but someone saw them kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles in July 2021. Zendaya was also said to have dated Jacob Elordi, her co-star on “Euphoria,” and Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL player.

Coleman is a vegetarian, and she has said that the main reason she gave up meat was that she cares about animals and not because she likes vegetables.

Zendaya has helped many charities, like the American Heart Association, DonorsChoose.org, Toys for Tots, Donate My Dress, and Friends for Change. In 2012, Convoy of Hope named her an ambassador, and she has been a spokesperson for UNICEF’s Trick-or-Treat campaign and the Verizon Foundation’s #WeNeedMore campaign. Coleman took part in the Women’s March on Washington in January 2017 and the George Floyd protests in June 2020. She also worked with Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” group in September 2020.

Real Estate

In 2017, Zendaya bought a home in Northridge, California, for $1.4 million.

In March 2020, she paid $4 million for a house in Encino, California, that was 5,000 square feet and sat on four acres. As of this writing, she still owns the house in Northridge.