Zazie Beetz combines the casting of David Leitch’s assassin thriller

The ensemble cast of David Leitch’s (HOBBS & SHAW) forthcoming assassin thriller BULLET TRAIN proceeds to fill out since Deadline has reported that Zazie Beetz (JOKER) has signed .

Based on the popular manga Maria Beetle from Kotaro Isaka, BULLET TRAIN is anticipated to follow many”assassins who locate themselves on an fast-moving bullet train out of Tokyo to Morioka using just a couple stops in between. Strangelythey find their assignments aren’t irrelevant to one another.” It is not known who Zazie Beetz will soon be playing with, however she joins a cast which already contains Brad Pitt (ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD), Joey King (THE KISSING BOOTH), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (THE KING’S MAN), Brian Tyree Henry (ETERNALS), along with Andrew Koji (Warrior). Besides directing, David Leitch can be slated to oversee the script that has been written by Zak Olkewicz (FEAR STREET).

RELATED: Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Pratt combines cast

Zazi Beetz was lately found in NINE DAYS and STILL HERE, and is now filming THE HARDER THEY FALL to get Netflix, a western which celebrities Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) as Nat Love, a female that finds that the guy who murdered his parents two years ago has been discharged from prison. He also reunites with his group to monitor down his enemy and find his revenge. The movie also stars Idris Elba (THE SUICIDE SQUAD), Lakeith Stanfield (KNIVES OUT), Delroy Lindo (DA 5 BLOODS), and Regina King (Watchmen).