Zayn is teasing a new single called ‘Vibez’ and it’s arriving very soon

Zayn is teasing a new single called ‘Vibez’ and it’s set to arrive tomorrow (January 8).

The track will feature alongside 2020 single ‘Better’ on the former One Direction member’s upcoming third album.

The star shared a teaser for the track on his Twitter page earlier today (January 7). The clip sees a camera zooming in on a stage covered in a red curtain. As it pans closer to the platform, the curtain begins to lift, but the video ends before what’s behind it is revealed.

The visuals are soundtracked by a sparse, shadowy instrumental. Watch it below now.

— zayn (@zaynmalik) January 7, 2021

According to a listing on Apple Music New Zealand, Zayn’s third album will be called ‘Nobody Is Listening’ and is set for release on January 15. Alongside ‘Vibez’ and ‘Better’, it will feature another nine tracks, the titles of which have yet to be revealed.

A statement shared about the upcoming record last year said Zayn had “total creative reign” on the album and was “making the music he has always wanted to”.

The musician last released an album in 2018 with ‘Icarus Falls’. In a four-star review, NME said: “A 27-track mosaic to be poured over time and again, ‘Icarus Falls’ is the pop star cementing himself in the echelon of stardom.”

Meanwhile, Zayn welcomed his first daughter into the world in September after his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, gave birth. Announcing her birth on Twitter, the 27-year-old singer shared a black and white photo of the baby’s hand clutching his finger.

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” he wrote. “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”