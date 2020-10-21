Zack Snyder brings Jared Leto’s Joker rear in fresh clip

Whatever you SUICIDE SQUAD haters might want to catch a beer since you’re not going to enjoy this information. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jared Leto’s controversial take on The Joker will reunite in Zack Snyder’s forthcoming director’s cut of JUSTICE LEAGUE to get HBO Max. The coveted Clown Prince of Crime was excised from BIRDS OF PREY and awarded a brand new makeover by Joaquin Phoenix to get Todd Phillips’ JOKER, however it is Jared Leto who can once more overlook the grill along with slicked straight back coif to torture Batman and his Super Friends at 2021.

The project, branded Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will broadcast as a four-episode occasion show next season on HBO Max. Reshoots are now happening with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, along with Amber Heard together with Leto shortly to be added into the mixture. For now, it remains unclear that of the first movie’s actors will even take part in the filming of footage, though I am sure we will hear about it the minute they arrive on place.

