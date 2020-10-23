Zachery Ty Bryan Strike with Two Felonies to Alleged Attack on Girlfriend

Exclusive

Zachery Ty Bryan beat the hell out of his girlfriend missing Telephone charging Wires… at least Based on her, along with prosecutors Discovered enough to Control him with felonies.

The’Home Improvement’ star was charged with strangulation and coercion — both felonies — and 6 misdemeanors, such as its alleged violence which went down the weekend at Eugene, Oregon. We know that her version of events and it’s harrowing.

Zachery’s girlfriend told cops he woke up her, pulled her out of bed with her hair and began beating herall while yelling obscenities about lost mobile phone chargers… according to police records.

She informed cops Zachery was becoming violent toward her at the past month, and it touched a head last Friday when he hit and struck her in the face and head multiple occasions. She claims that he kissed her to the point she believed she was likely to suffocate, and place his knee to the back of her throat.

According to cops, the girl said she broke loose and dialed 911, however he disconnected the lineup. She asserts he had been standing alongside her dispatchers phoned back.

When authorities arrived, an officer stated that he noticed blood, bruising and swelling about the alleged victim… and the Devil asserts Zachery was fanatical about exactly what occurred, besides telling her of attempting to shoot him down since he had been breaking up .

As we mentioned… Zachery’s premiered on bond , also he is prohibited from contact with the alleged victim.