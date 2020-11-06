Entertainment

Zachary Quinto Shows Off his Toned Arms Up to a Coffee Run

November 6, 2020
1 Min Read
Zachary Quinto Shows Off His Toned Arms While Out on a Coffee Run

Zachary Quinto ceases from the Blue Bottle Coffee store to get a java to select Wednesday day (November 4) at Los Feliz, Calif.

The 43-year old former Heroes celebrity showed off his toned arms in a white tank top paired grey and white striped shorts and a dark hat whilst outside on a fast caffeine rush.

PHOTOS: Check out the most recent pics of all Zachary Quinto

Zachary‘s newest outing comes a couple of days later he shared a sexy pic of himself displaying his match body whilst wearing a Speedo from the pool! ) See the picture here.

weekly, Zachary was rewarded with the Movie International award through the virtual 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment