Zachary Quinto Shows Off His Hot Bod While Sporting a Speedo!

Mon, 02 November 2020 in 12:38 am
Zachary Quinto is currently displaying his superb healthy body!
The 43-year old The Boys in the Band celebrity took into his Instagram Story about Sunday afternoon (November 1) to discuss with a pic of himself while Exercising from the pool.
From the pic, Zachary reveals his toned shirtless bod when sporting a black Speedo as he moves on a ledge at the swimming.
“sunlight sunday,” Zachary captioned the pic.
Only a couple of days earlier, Zachary was honored with the Movie International award throughout the virtual 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards.
Only a couple of months back, Zachary soaked up the sun whilst opting to get a shirtless run in Los Angeles.
