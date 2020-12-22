Zac Clark’s Ex-Spouse Breaks Her Silence In advance of ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Regardless of whether Zac Clark receives down on a single knee and proposes to Tayshia Adams or ends as the runner-up in the course of the time 16 Bachelorette finale, his ex-wife will be viewing. Jennifer Stanley-George broke her silence in the course of an exclusive job interview with Us Weekly ahead of the Tuesday, December 22, episode.

“I have viewed the present for several years. I’ve always watched just about every period — Bachelor in Paradise and anything — so I basically was scrolling through my Fb feed in the middle of the summer season when I observed his photograph, and I was like ‘Oh, Alright!’” she recalled to Us about mastering Zac was established to compete on the ABC series. “It’s been a little surprising and a tiny tricky to view. I will not lie. But, I have prolonged given that moved on with my everyday living and I’m happily married now and I just had a child so, I’ve been definitely distracted, but I have watched this year.”

Zac, 36, is a single of the three suitors still competing for Tayshia’s heart. Although Brendan Morais removed himself all through part a single of the finale on Monday, December 21, Ben Smith returned to request for a second opportunity with the 30-12 months-aged former phlebotomist. The episode finished with Zac and contestant Ivan Corridor waiting for the rose ceremony and an chance to meet Tayshia’s relatives.

“I really like Tayshia. I watched her on the other displays too and she appears so sweet,” Jennifer advised Us, incorporating that it is been “so long” considering the fact that she spoke to Zac. “I’ve saved in touch a little bit with his sister. … He was seriously close to his sister, and we really saved in contact on social media and I know she just had a baby far too. She’s the a single who wrote him in for the demonstrate and I really feel like he would never have carried out this on his own since he’s just not into that sort of things. He’s not on the lookout for followers.”

Zac and Jennifer had been school sweethearts who tied the knot in June 2009. The twosome divided in January 2011 and their divorce was finalized in February 2012. The habit specialist has been open up with Tayshia about his past marriage, admitting they break up owing to his compound abuse issues.

“He lied to me about it for many years. Our full partnership he lied to me about his drug use. I signify, I did not know. I was extremely naive,” Jennifer told Us.

In a deleted scene from this time, Zac’s father, Douglas, recalled the evening he was arrested for drug possession and driving below the influence.

“He reported [on the show], ‘I remaining after a DUI’ — I don’t even don’t forget him acquiring a DUI truthfully,” Jennifer advised Us.

Zac instructed Tayshia on the ABC sequence that he started out abusing agony medicine after he underwent surgical procedures to get rid of a brain tumor. He subsequently started off working with harder drugs ahead of in search of treatment method.

“He needed to do [get clean] for himself, not for me,” Jennifer explained. “And I think at that place, if we had stayed together, he would have been performing it for me.”

Scroll through for a lot more from Jennifer: