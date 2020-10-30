Yvette Nicole Brown & Yvonne Orji Into Voice New Netflix Animated Series’My Dad The Bounty Hunter’

Congrats are in order for Yvonne Orji and Yvette Nicole Brown. Both have landed jobs on Netflix’s forthcoming animated series”My Dad The Bounty Hunter.”

The Hate U Give celebrity Russell Thornsby may even lend his expressing talents to the set.

The job is made by Everett Downing, that the animator supporting Oscar-award winning brief job Hair Love, also Patrick Harpin of all Hotel Transylvania two and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Holiday.

The show tells the story by a bounty hunter who’s the toughest in the whole universe. However, his loved ones, who resides on Earth, does not understand about his profession till two of his kids inadvertently burst into outer space and also stumble upon his most recent trek.

Downing and Harpin published an announcement together and stated:

“We can not wait to talk about our brain kid with the entire world. ‘My Dad that the Bounty Hunter’ is really a love letter into cartoon, science fiction, along with Dark households wrapped into a mad action-comedy. We threw everything we like about sci-fi to the series, but it is the family in the middle of the narrative which we are most excited about.”

Are you tuning into this set? Comment and tell us!