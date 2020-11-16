Yung Berg Claims He’SMASHED’ Naturi Naughton By Power!!

Rapper Yung Berg ceased by Nore’s favorite beverage Champs tradition and spilled a few very sloppy tea, MTO News has discovered.

The hip hop manufacturer and fact star claims he”smashed” Naturi Naughton out of Power.

The incident occurred about a few years back, when Naturi was however with the woman band 3Lw, based on Berg.

The fact superstar maintains that Naturi along with her 3LW team members withdrew a party at their home – and encouraged Berg.

One thing led to another, based on Berg, and he also Naturi supposedly went into the bedroom with each other to make it poppin’ That is when Yung Berg discovered something odd.

The rapper told ,”It felt as though she had a mouse trap inside her de ***y.”

MTO News affirmed that Young Berg afterward told that Naturi had a IUD birth control apparatus inside herand that is what made her experience uneasy.

Wow, did he actually have to expose her just like this?

The artist formerly called Yung Berg, got his start from the sport by registering with DMX’s Def Jam imprint, Bloodline Records, as Iceberg through the early aughts. After that scenario failed to result in a record release or significant victory, Hitmaka broke out on his own and then gained traction along with his 2007 solitary”Sexy Lady,” that became among their biggest sleeper hits of this year. Making a label deal with Epic Records, he released his debut as Yung Berg, Almost Famous: The Sexy Lady EP, after that season, that was followed with his full blown introduction, Look What You Made Mein 2008.