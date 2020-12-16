Yum! Guess The Celeb Caught In Character & His Birthday Match!

Who could this easily nude dude be?!

Coronavirus lockdown may perhaps have most of us trapped inside of, but it seems nothing can restrict this celeb! He was caught sipping in design and style — or lack thereof — in the terrific outdoor, and posted the results on Instagram.

The popular actor son of a renowned actor dad has been preserving us all entertained given that the ’80s, so he almost certainly deserves to kick again and permit loose… and this is Really loose! You could believe he drop his dresses with the snap of a finger, but that would be complicated the Oscar nominee with his major blockbuster position.

Guessed it yet???

The celeb is…

Josh Brolin!

The Marvel star was snapped in his birthday suit by wife Kathryn Brolin. He captioned the shot:

“At the end of the day, a everyday living will [be] judged by how often you ended up naked. Nobody informed [me] they meant metaphorically.”

Ch-ch-verify out the pic (below):

Apparently, using his espresso bare is anything of a routine for the 52-year-aged, as it’s not the first time Kathryn has captured him in his Extremely pure habitat. (See the evidence beneath.)

So did you guess appropriately, Perezcious audience? Enable us know (under)!!

[Image via Josh Brolin/Instagram]