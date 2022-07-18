Yts Mx: The Official Home of Yify Movies Torrent Download

YIFY Torrents, or YTS, were a peer-to-peer online release group that began in August 2011 and distributed a large number of movies as free downloads via BitTorrent.

The key feature of YIFY was the HD quality videos that it delivered in a smaller format, which drew a large number of downloaders from all around the world.

With all of the high-quality torrents of recently released movies that it hosted, YIFY (AKA YTS) nearly became an overnight sensation among movie geeks. Its popularity was undeniable, and the site received millions of visitors every day.

It grew a loyal fan base over time, until one lovely day, the cherished site displayed a blank page, which was an unusual thing to see. Many users were taken aback because YIFY had seldom been offline for more than a few hours.

Use a Torrent Vpn to Be Safe.

A Torrent VPN allows you to remain secure when torrenting without latency or substantial safety concerns. To prevent getting in trouble with the law in 2022, you’ll need a dependable Torrent VPN like Ivacy.

What Became of Yify Torrents?

Following an investigation, it was discovered that the website had been shut down as a result of a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by the MPAA in New Zealand. Since then, the site has remained down, and there is no indication that it will be restored. So, is YIFY offline? Yes, the real one is, but there are other YIFY mirror sites that are still operational.

List of Its Mirror and Proxy Sites

Here is a list of YTS Mirrors that are still operational in 2022:

yts.mx

yts.am

yts.pm

yts.vc

yts.unblockit.llc

yts.unblocked.app

yts.unblockit.buzz

Alternative to Yts that Actually Works

The search for the next best YIFY alternative that truly works has recently become the buzz of the town. Since the torrent powerhouse YIFY (AKA YTS) met a same fate as its competitors The Pirate Bay, Kickass Torrents, and TorrentZ, torrent users have been on the lookout for the finest YIFY successor.

The torrent community’s reliance on YIFY is now causing issues, particularly because it was the only source of quality content. As a result, netizens are left wondering if YIFY will ever return. However, numerous clones continue to emerge (presently the domain YTS.ag is active).

What Should You Do if These Yify Alternatives Are Unavailable?

Despite the fact that these websites will be available in most parts of the world. However, geo-restrictions may apply in some areas. This is primarily due to worries about privacy and security. As a result, governments prohibit access to certain websites that they deem dangerous.

Fortunately, you may circumvent these geo-restrictions by using a VPN for torrenting. A VPN masks your real IP address and replaces it with one from a different geographical location. As a result, the website you’re browsing believes you’re in a different region of the world.

Is It Legal to Use a Vpn for Torrenting?

Using a VPN for torrenting is entirely legal in the majority of nations throughout the world. However, using a VPN for torrenting is still prohibited in a few countries. And if you try to overcome these constraints, you may face terrible consequences.

To be safe, we recommend that you consult with a legal professional regarding the legality of using a VPN for torrenting in your region. Then and only then should you utilize a torrent VPN.

Kodi – a Possible Yts Substitute

If you are concerned about the risks of utilizing torrents, you can also use Kodi as a YTS alternative. The reason for this is that Kodi does not download or upload anything. It merely streams the data and never downloads the entire streaming file, exploiting a legal gap when it comes to copy-protected content such as Kodi movies and TV series, making it a great YTS Alternate.

To Summarise

You can easily browse any of the above-mentioned websites to satiate your craving for enjoyable movies or television series. Hopefully, none of the websites on the list will fail. Just make sure you have a VPN for torrenting on hand to keep you safe from the hazards lurking on the internet.

