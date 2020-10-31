YouTuber Tati Westbrook Is Accused of Fraud in Lawsuit

Also, Swanson asserts that Tati promised that fellow YouTube characters such as Jeffree Star, Manny Mua, James Charles and Laura Lee would support the merchandise, asserting they turned down lucrative marketing deals with rival competitor Sugar Bear Hair from devotion to her.

The records note that her guarantees of exemptions soured in 2019. “Ms. Westbrook’s promise to sway has been when James Charles supported Sugar Bear Hair within an April 22, 2019’swipe ‘ Instagram narrative,” the court records read. “On May 10, 2019, Ms. Westbrook published a movie’Bye Sister,’ accusing Mr. Charles of improper sexual behaviour.

“Oh my god, so you attempted to deceive a straight guy into believing he is homosexual, once ,” Tati alleged in the moment. “And you’re the victim. It is really disgusting to control a person’s sexuality particularly when they’re emerging into maturity and do not really have everything learned. You’re using your popularity, your energy, your cash to play with people’s feelings. You are threatening to destroy them, you are threatening to embarrass themand you are doing this to get them act sexually in your favor, even when they are right, and you know everything? That is not acceptable.”