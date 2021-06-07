Several young talents in football are set to debut in the EURO Cup. So, here are the top 5 talents ready to unleash themselves for their Nations.

The biggest festival of European football has returned finally. The original schedule of EURO Cup 2020 got postponed to June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey and Italy will play the opening game of the tournament on 11th June 2021. This year, 11 countries will host the tournament with one venue from each Nations in Europe.

Several youngsters, who start to play football, dream about representing the Nation in a prestigious tournament. And here we will talk about such top talents from different nations, who can excite the viewers with their skills and agility in their fresh young feet.

Top Youngsters to watch out for in UEFA EURO 2021

Phil Foden, England

The 21 years old talented Man City winger has attracted heavy appraisals from English fans. He represented England in FIFA U17 World Cup in India and was certainly an integral part of their successful campaign.

This season, he 16 goals and provided 10 assists for Man City from 50 appearances. For England Senior team, he scored 2 goals in 6 appearances. He played his debut game under Gareth Southgate in September 2020.

Ferran Torres, Spain

In the 21 years old another star from Man City. He graduated from Valencia academy and joined Man City in 2020. Ferran Torres has made 36 appearances for the club this season, and have scored 13 goals with 3 assists as well.

He also made his National team debut in September 2020 under Luis Enrique. Since then, Torres has played 11 games with 6 goals for his National side.

Ferran Torres has an International Hattrick against Germany in Spain’s 6-0 haul in UEFA Nations League.

Joao Felix, Portugal

The Portuguese youngster plays for club Atletico Madrid since 2019. Joao Felix graduated from club FC Porto and earned the limelight at Benfica.

Under Diego Simeone, he played 40 games where he scored 10 and assisted 6 goals. Although his season wasn’t at his best as what was certainly expected from the €126 Million youngsters.

The 21 years old has 17 appearances for his National side with 3 goals as well. He made his debut under Fernando Santos in June 2019. Fernando Santos will definitely use him as super-sub with Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva as starting forward line.

Kai Havertz, Germany

The 21 years old UEFA Champions League winner for Chelsea will certainly have eyes glued on him for Germany. He scored the only goal for Chelsea in UCL Final against Man City.

This season, he has made 45 appearances for his club’s side in all competition. Kai Havertz graduated from Bayer 04 Leverkusen and joined the English club in 2020.

He made his international debut in September 2019 under Joachim Low. Since then, Havertz has played 13 games for Germany and have scored 3 goals with 7 assists as well.

Matthijs De Ligt, Netherlands

Matthijs De Ligt made headlines during his time at Dutch club Ajax. Later, De Ligt joined Juventus in 2019 to make his career in the country well known for their defence.

Matt De Ligt, 21 years old has captained the Ajax team in the UEFA Champions League tournament in 2018-19. And have already made 27 appearances for his national side with 2 goals to decorate in profile. He made his International debut at 17 years of age under Danny Blind in 2017.

Netherlands will field a whole new generation of young footballers since their peak success in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.