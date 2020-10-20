Young Thug’s Driver Strategies To Heal Rapper After Being Attacked In House Party 

Youthful Thug’s Driver Strategies To Sue Rapper After Being Attacked In House Party

Youthful Thug’s long-time private driver was supposedly involved in struggle that happened in a home party, and he also allegedly intends to sue Young Thug due to the event.

Derrick Thrasher, who was Youthful Thug‘s private driver for nearly 8 decades, says he battled a rapper called Lil Duke, (who’s signed into Young Thug’s tag YSL Records) in May in a home party in Los Angeles. Based on Derrick Thrasher’s attorney, Derrick Thrasher abandoned the celebration in an effort to prevent a battle, but had been called back by Young Thug to get a trip home.

In accordance with his attorneys, Derrick Thrasher returned into the celebration, also states he had been beaten, attacked and attacked.

Paul M. Aloise Jr. and Ryan P. Molaghan, respectively (Derrick Thrasher’s lawyers) state that a letter has been delivered into Young Thug, describing the assault in hopes to achieve a settlement. Derrick Thrasher’s attorneys insisted he had been hauled down, hit, kicked and a liquor bottle was smashed on his mind.

Derrick Thrasher currently intends to sue Youthful Thug and Lil Duke’s recording label, 300 Amusement, unless an arrangement could be reached.

Derrick Thrasher additionally adds he needed to have surgery for a consequence of the brawl.

