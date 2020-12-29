Young Thug Claims Jay-Z Will not Have 30 Tunes Persons Know Off Top

Younger Thug‘s newest stop on his Let us-Disrespect-Rap-Legends tour lands on the doorstep of Jay-Z … whom he statements won’t even have dozens of tunes people know by coronary heart, contrary to himself.

YT built the controversial comment on an episode of the Barstool podcast ‘Million $ Worthy of of Game‘ … in which Thug boastfully statements his very own tunes are anthems — tracks a whole stadium can rap alongside with him at the drop of a dime.

Youthful thug talking about getting a lot more bangers than Jay Z 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/q6TQQmjEsj — MTMEDIA.Uk (@mtmedia_united kingdom) December 29, 2020

He went on to say that is very rare in hip-hop — and then invoked Jigga’s title by saying, “Jay-Z ain’t acquired 30 songs like that, where the whole stadium finna sing.” Thug promptly got an uncomfortable pause out of most everyone in the place … with Gillie da Child trying to be great and right him, declaring Jay DOES have a lot (an understatement).

Young Thug tried backtracking a bit, explaining he wasn’t focusing on Jay especially — but merely utilizing him as an instance of rappers he is viewed perform in which, apparently, the greater part of the group isn’t going to know a music. It really is an eyebrow-elevating assert, and here is why.

Jay’s catalog runs unbelievably deep — he is pretty much received 100 songs that have appeared on Billboard’s Warm 100 … 21 of which went Best 10, and 4 going #1. Youthful Thug, by contrast, has 4 Prime 10s and two #1s. It’s not close.

Here’s the clip of Youthful Thug speaking on why he by no means labored with Andre: pic.twitter.com/WdhNceraNO — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) November 27, 2020

Of training course, his shot at Jay — which is remaining torn apart on the net — arrives one particular thirty day period following he openly talked down on a fellow Atlanta MC … none other than OutKast’s Andre 3000.

All through an look on T.I.‘s ‘ExpediTIously’ podcast, Thug stated he couldn’t rap two 3000 tunes to save his lifestyle … adding that he never ever paid notice to the person, and also claimed Dre would like the younger generation of rappers to kiss his ass. All kinds of trash, seriously.

Young Thug talks about how Lil Wayne showed him no love when they to start with met pic.twitter.com/IfLHz7Otfg — Day-to-day Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2020

One particular last point … Thug apparently has terrible blood with Lil Wayne too, and claims he thinks he is experienced to take on Weezy in a Verzuz struggle … mainly because of their equivalent “impact.”

A person appear get this person, you should.