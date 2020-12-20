Young Knives share animated video for ‘Jenny Haniver’

Younger Knives have unveiled a psychedelic movie for their solitary ‘Jenny Haniver’.

The keep track of is taken from ‘Barbarians’, the fifth album from the band and their initially since 2013’s ‘Sick Octave’.

The animated clip was produced by Iman Mahdy, a member of the London-primarily based BLKbrd Collective whom the brothers satisfied as a result of the Women’s New music Job in Oxford.

“We have been struggling when it came to the thought for the online video because we make pretty grotesque videos in common, and we genuinely felt like it was time to hand it to anyone else who would be able to deliver out a little something distinct in the tale,” the band’s Henry Dartnall defined in a push statement.

“Iman’s illustrations and animation model has such a desire-like high-quality, and a actual touch of one thing beautiful even in the weirdest of creatures, it felt like the great match.”

Look at the surreal, nautical-themed movie underneath.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=BxlGudzkgxk

“The tune itself is about perceptions of attractiveness,” Dartnall continued. “The feminine direct in the tune is in one particular way, only there because it came from the identify of the peculiar combined-up creatures that appeared in Victorian facet displays.

“But in one more way the woman lead is central to the strategy of the song due to the fact we are two men who have developed up during a time when the angle towards gals has been continually challenged and discussed.

Dartnall defined that the tune represented “a reflection on the conventional check out of women in relationships, and perhaps the outdated-fashioned male gaze and ‘phwoar’ culture” in society.

“As with most of our tracks we are just playing with the terms and not building any kind of place it isn’t activism, it is a reflection on the activities of these items by two middle-aged white fellas,” he extra.

The duo will aid the document with a rescheduled London demonstrate in March. First tickets stay legitimate.