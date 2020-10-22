Young Buck’s GF Arrested For Firing Gun Throughout Fight Together With Him!!

The Lady of prior G-Unit rapper, Young Buck, was arrested after she allegedly fired a gun during an argument she had been getting with him.

When deputies arrived, she informed him that Young Buck turned into a big glass desk in the house during the battle and grabbed her jacket and attempted to throw to the floor. She fled into the bedroom and grabbed the gun.

Once Buck seen the gun,” he supposedly ran to the garage and started hanging a wall. She then proceeded to the doorway when he started walking “aggressively”

She states she’s fried a shot to the floor. Buck climbed to his automobile and she says that he started pushing towards her, thus that she ignored a second round. She denies attempting to strike on him

Cops state the debate began over interpersonal networking passwords.

Neal was booked in the Sumner County jail on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.