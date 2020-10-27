Entertainment

Young Buck Arrested On National Assault & Firearm Possession Charges!!

October 27, 2020
Young Buck Arrested On Domestic Assault & Firearm Possession Charges!!

Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck was detained on charges of domestic assault, disease around $10,000 and criminal possession of a firearm.

The fees come under a week following his girlfriend, Lucresia Neil, has been detained for shooting a gun at him.

Based on WKRN, Buck was detained Thursday and booked in the Sumner County jail on a 60,000 bond. )

And this isn’t the first time Buck was in trouble with the law. 

In 2016 that the rapper had been sentenced to seven weeks after he violated the conditions of his probation coming from a different domestic attack case. He kicked down the door of an ex-girlfriend and threatened to burn down her house.

Three decades after, in December 2019that he had been arrested on a fugitive warrant in Georgia, that was for child visitation.

The”Straight Outta Cashville” rapper hasn’t addressed the current arrest and neither gets his girlfriend.

