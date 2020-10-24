Entertainment

Young Buck arrested on domestic assault, firearm ownership fees

Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck was detained over rates of domestic assault, vandalism on $10,000 and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to Nashville TV station WKRN, the rapper — actual name David Darnell Brown — has been detained on Thursday (October 22) at Sumner County. Brown was delivered into the Sumner County jail on a 60,000 bond. )

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office haven’t yet supplied any particular details about Brown’s arrest.

Brown’s apprehension happened two weeks following Brown’s girlfriend, Lucresia Neil, has been detained on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. )

In the time of arrest, researchers stated Neil fired a gun in Brown at the Tower Hill subdivision at Hendersonville. Neil was allegedly released on a 3,500 bond the identical moment.

That wasn’t the first time Brown was detained. According to Nashville Scene, Brown was detained in 2013 for 2 felonies — being convicted felon in criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He had been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison followed with a 3 year supervised release.

During December this past year, the rapper spent Christmas at a Cheatham County prison cell after he had been detained and detained without bail on a fugitive from justice warrant. According to Tennessean, the defendant came from a kid abandonment bill Brown confronted in Georgia.

