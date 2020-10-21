You’ll Never Think That Iconic Couple Setup Thalía & Tommy Mottola

Turns from the entire world of Hollywood is fairly tiny.

Considering that the premiere of Facebook Watch’s Latin Music Queens at September,” Mexican singer-actress Thalía has started up on her expertise as a Latina from the audio industry whilst at the same time letting audiences into her private life. As fans may understand, she and audio business Tommy Mottola (Mariah Carey‘s ex-husband) were married because 2000 and talk about 2 kids together.

At a sneak peek in the Thursday, Oct. 22 installment of the reality series, Thalía shared the another famed Latinx few actually introduced . Reflecting on her connection’s first days, Thalía states,”I met with him in new york in a blind date Gloria and Emilio Estefan.”

Emilio subsequently looks on screen to discuss extra information. “I think a great deal in fate and that I told Tommy,’You’ve got to meet this woman ‘ I advised Thalia,’You’ve got to meet with this man,'” he states. “It is two people which are so critical in my life since we share a lot of amazing moments and they are my loved ones.”