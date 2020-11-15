You Will Not Think What the 2000 People’s Choice Awards Looked Like

We are heading back to the start of the century! )

The year 2000 had been a prime moment for a star on the verge of superstardom. In the 26th yearly People’s Choice Awards in 2000, Friends reigned supreme, E.R. had been the clinical drama to conquer and Neil Patrick Harris turned into a sitcom legend in the building.

To prepare for your 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, airing live this Sunday, Nov. 15 around E!, we are taking things all of the way back into the ancient’00so to find out what stars were the celebrities of the major night. Everybody from Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow hanging together, to Eddie Cibrian along with his then girlfriend Brandi Glanville walking the red carpet.

Twenty years has been a very long time, along with the more items have changed, the longer they have remained the same. Check out each the actors who amazed at the service 20 years back and revel in just a small blast in the pop culture beyond.