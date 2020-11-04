YNW Melly’s Mom Throws JAILED Son A Str*pper Party In Prison!! (Video)

Jailed rapper YNW Melly’s had a birthday celebration yesterday courtesy of his mom. Yesterday she hired a bunch of strippers to dance outside of the rapper’s jail cell in celebration of the occasion 😂😂😂😂😂—

Naturally, the incarcerated rapper was not able to participate in the festivities but was able to watch the dancers’ performance through his windows and seemed thoroughly entertained by the show.

LINK TO THE VIDEO – CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

Melly, whose real name Jamell Maurice Demons , is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from Gifford, Florida.

He is best known for his songs “Murder on My Mind”, “Mixed Personalities”, and “Suicidal”. The first song is considered a breakout hit, which garnered him even more attention after the rapper was charged with the double-murder of two members of the YNW (an abbreviation of Young Nigga World) hip-hop collective.

In February 2019, he was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder of his associates and faces life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted. He is also a suspect in the 2017 murder of a sheriff’s deputy in Gifford. He is currently in jail awaiting trial

