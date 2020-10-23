YFN Lucci Responds To NBA YoungBoy Taking His Shot In Reginae!!

YFN Lucci, the ex-boyfriend of all Reginae Carter, has fired back in NBA YoungBoy later he maintained in a tune he wished to receive her pregnant.

“Boi a real b*tch in person,” composed in the remarks section of this Shade Room.

On his brand new tune,”Story Of O.J. (Top Version,” YoungBoy raps:

“However, they won’t know how I am 20 cockin’ above 10 million, huh/ I noticed labels that the new era slavery, therefore that I partnered up I am a CEO today / I have a proportion of United Pros inform’em despise me (F*ck it)/The sh*t ai not Fugazi, I am tryna convince yourselves to inform Reginae/How large the sh*t gon’ function if we’ve got a kid, but I am serious ”

Reginae divide Lucci following his antics in Boosie Badazz’s notorious pineapple celebration went viral.

“that I won’t ever date a rapper again!” She said before this season. “I learned my first lesson. I am sorry.”