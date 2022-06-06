Yellowstone Season 4 Amazon Prime- Everything You Need to Know so Far!

Yellowstone is an American drama television series that aired on the Paramount Network on June 20, 2018, and was developed by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham feature in the series. The series focuses on the disputes that arise between the shared borders of a big cattle ranch, an Indian reserve, and land developers.

The debut of the fourth season was on November 7, 2021. The series was renewed for a fifth season in February 2022, which would consist of two parts of seven episodes each. The fifth season will debut on November 13, 2022.

Yellowstone was easily the most-watched cable television program of 2021. The drama-filled tale of the Dutton family’s Montana ranch contains several cliffhangers, making it ideal for binge-watching. We adore the Yellowstone characters, particularly Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler, and can’t wait to see what happens next in this hilarious drama. And, have no fear! There will be more in the future. Season 5 will premiere later this year with 14 brand-new episodes; more 1883 episodes are forthcoming; and two further spinoffs, 1932 and 6666, are also in the works.

How Can I Watch Yellowstone Season 5?

Yellowstone will begin its fifth season on Paramount Network and the Paramount Network app for cable users. Here’s when things get a bit complicated: The program is unavailable on the new Paramount+ service.

The streaming service will be the home for all Yellowstone spinoffs, including 1883. It will also be unavailable on Peacock.

If you do not have cable, Amazon Prime allows you to purchase new episodes.

. Keep in mind that the episodes may not be instantly accessible if you purchase them.

How to View Yellowstone on Television

If you want to watch Yellowstone on television, the show airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network, which is included in this Verizon Fios cable plan. Season 4 has concluded, therefore you will have to wait until Season 5 begins to see Yellowstone live on television again.

Is There Going to Be a Season 5 of Yellowstone?

If the conclusion of Yellowstone Season 4 left you craving more Duttons, have no fear: Season 5 is now in production. In an interview with Variety, executive producer David Glasser stated that Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere this autumn.

Does 1883 Relate to Yellowstone?

Looking for similar television programs? Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of the series, has you covered with 1883. The series, which debuted in December 2021, is a prequel to Yellowstone that follows the Dutton ancestors as they travel from Texas to Montana. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (who are in fact married) play James and Margaret Dutton, while Sam Elliot portrays Shea Brennan.

Unlike Yellowstone, every episode of 1883 is streamable on Paramount+ as it airs. The monthly fee of the streaming service is $4.99 after a seven-day free trial. Register here.

Exists Yellowstone Merchandise?

Looking for Yellowstone merchandise? You’re in luck: Wrangler and the series have collaborated with a range of high-quality Yellowstone-themed merchandise that will make any fan feel like Dutton. The 37-piece line for men and women encompasses virtually every western-wear need, from Yellowstone Dutton Ranch coats to cowboy work shirts. There are also Yellowstone t-shirts and hoodies for city dwellers who desire a piece of the ranch.

Will There Be a Fifth Season of Yellowstone?

In March 2021, Rip’s actor, Cole Hauser, stated that the fifth season of Yellowstone has already been approved: “The fifth season will be amazing. The manner in which we concluded season four—I can’t reveal too much, but I believe the viewers… will be pleasantly pleased.”

And in January 2022, Executive Producer David Glasser stated that filming for the fifth season of Yellowstone will begin in May and that new episodes would debut in the fall of 2022.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, has released a prequel titled 1883 (here’s how to watch 1883 online from anywhere). Fans will also enjoy a spin-off titled 6666, which is the name of Sheridan’s Texas ranch. Here is the plot summary for 6666:

“No ranch in America is more immersed in the history of the West than the 6666, which was established while Comanches still dominated West Texas. Still functioning as it did two centuries ago and covering a whole county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the rules of nature converge in a location where the most perilous action is the next… The 6666 is identified with the unrelenting effort to grow the world’s greatest horses and animals and is eventually the birthplace of world-class cowboys.

How to Access Season 4 of Yellowstone on Prime Video from Anywhere

Stuck outside Canada? Using a VPN(opens in new tab), you can access Amazon Prime Video (Canada) from anywhere in the globe (Virtual Private Network). Since ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, it is normally our top recommendation.

You may sign in to your Canadian Amazon Prime account (or even establish a new one) and watch Yellowstone season 4 as if you were in Canada if you have a reliable VPN. It’s useful to know, right?