Yazan Abo Horira Reveals New Girlfriend: Who is Lulu?

90 Working day Fiance: The Other Way is over for now, and supporters won’t see Brittany and Yazan clash until finally 90 Day: Bares All premieres on January 4.

But we will never have that prolonged to master a small about how Yazan’s lifetime has changed.

Despite their tumultuous marriage, the fights, Brittany’s prolonged excursion back to the US, and additional, Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira didn’t crack up on Time 2.

As a substitute, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Brittany experienced to return dwelling.

Yazan escorted her to the airport and they parted on amicable phrases, unsure of what the long term would keep. Lots of of us felt that way in March, 2020’s longest month.

Obviously, something improved, as Brittany’s posts — Yazan’s far too, but mainly Brittany’s — produced it progressively apparent that the two of them experienced break up, and not on fantastic conditions.

Very early in the season, Brittany referred to as out Yazan as a gaslighter, a manipulator, and a hypocrite who lied to her and to his relatives.

To be very clear, we noticed some of that, together with a barrage of verbal abuse (which she also speweed), in the course of Year 2.

For some motive that has nonetheless to be stated, Season 2’s Inform All has not nevertheless aired.

Even so, we will get to watch Yazan and Brittany go toe-to-toe remotely, with Shaun Robinson as the referee.

90 Working day: Bares All is intended to enable stars and eyewitnesses (these types of as producers) share under no circumstances-right before-observed particulars, points that allegedly “could not” air on TLC but can now air on Discovery+ when it launches.

Yazan discussed in a sneak peek for the present that he was so head-around-heels in adore with Brittany for a prolonged time that he designed mistakes.

Meanwhile, Brittany accuses him of cheating between other misdeeds.

They were being, from the get started, a harmful few, so it is ultimately no surprise that it ended like this. That initial bit of yelling in the auto in their introductory episode must have been the finish of it.

But before this thirty day period, Yazan spoke about an unknown “girlfriend” to his fans and followers.

He shared that he had deleted his Fb at the time at his girlfriend’s ask for.

Her factors at the time have been that he has a ton of prolonged household on Fb, and she didn’t want to be uncovered to them.

Now we know much more, if only up to a level.

Yazan has more lately tagged an Instagram consumer by the name of @ya_lulu7.

He has also commented “I enjoy you so much beby” in reply to a comment of hers.

Her Instagram profile does not generate something — not even photographs.

She does, nevertheless, tag Yazan in her bio, earning her affections very clear.

Included to that … we just know that she is Yazan’s “girlfriend,” which delivers up intriguing questions.

See, in Yazan’s closely conservative family, they you should not genuinely have the thought of “dating,” even to the point the place the phrase is the same as for “fiance.”

As a end result, folks speculate if Yazan is engaged.

However, supplied his wish to live a Westernized everyday living, it appears to be a lot more most likely that Yazan is the moment once again striving to date an individual who is wildly different from what his overbearing spouse and children needs.

Having said that, Lulu is obviously Jordanian (and happy of it). It is possible that she has an substitute, more non-public profile.

She also follows Yazan’s brothers on this web page. It is not known if she is in Jordan or the US, but she is studying to be a Physician of Nursing apply, indicating that she is relatively young.

Meanwhile, Brittany not too long ago shaded: “Why the new girlfriends be so mad & jealous of you. Like, take it easy he fina wreck your existence shortly also foolish dumb woman.”

