YaYa Mayweather & NBA Youngboy Expecting A Girl!!

Yaya Mayweather along with also her teenaged infant dad, NBA Youngboy, have shown they are expecting a baby boy.

The few participate in a sex reveal and TSR seized the second.

Yaya’s dad, Floyd Mayweather, affirmed he was going to become a granddaddy. He states he’s very happy for his daughter along with inviting — however had a couple of words to say regarding Youngboy’s rant a couple of weeks back.

In his rant, Youngboy known as Floyd that a”bitch ass.”

NBA YOUNGBOY CURSES FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Floyd reacted with the next:

“My thing is that: it’s to do with your own sanity. It begins at home . What I have always taught my kid is that: be respectful once you’re likely to anyone’s house. And everything goes on in your house, do not speak about it on the entire world.” He continued,”In terms of NBA, ” I consider NBA YoungBoy as a kid. I can not get mad with a child like this.”

NBA’s mother needing to permit any color chucked at her parenting abilities reunite with the next:

“Any increased individual knows that you can increase your kids are the finest kids they desire however, they gon’ say what they desire. They gon’ do what they need. If Kentrell wished to mention that he was a bitch butt dad, that is likely how Kentrell [NBA Youngboy] felt in the moment.”