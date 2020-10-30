Yasiel Puig Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery, MLB Star Denies Allegation

Exclusive

We Spoke about Yasiel Puig's Lawyer who Informs us Exactly the MLB Celebrity denies the accusations from the Suit.

MLB celebrity Yasiel Puig has been sued by a woman accusing him of sexual booster in an NBA match back 2018, based on court docs acquired by TMZ Sports.

The girl behind the suit is with the pseudonym Jane Roe to safeguard her identity — but asserts Puig attacked her in Staples Center on Oct 31, 2018.

From the docs, the girl alleged,”she had been pressured to a toilet and Yasiel Puig caught in her wanting to take off her clothes, touched on her sexual organs in this battle, and finally trapped her with 1 arm and then used his other stroke his penis, exposing himselfand finally ejaculating.”

The girl says in her suit, she had been”only going to use the toilet” — and didn’t visit the toilet with the aim of getting a sexual experience with Puig.

In her suit, the girl doesn’t state if she went into law authorities following the alleged episode — we are digging to discover.

The date of the alleged attack contrasts using a Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game at Staples Center — and you will find pics of all Puig sitting courtside in that match.

The girl is looking out for sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of mental distress, negligence and false imprisonment.

The girl doesn’t specify an specific amount she is requesting — but notes it is greater compared to 50,000.

The accuser’s lawyer has verified with TMZ Sports the Yasiel Puig said within her suit is in reality the MLB celebrity.

We are reaching out to Puig for remark — however, no word backwards.

