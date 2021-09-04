We’ve learned some huge revelations in recent One Piece chapters. The latest addition to those was Yamato Conquerors Haki Reveal. Now it was speculated that she was a user, but we didn’t expect Oda to throw this curveball this early.

In any case, Yamato now joins the elite list of people possessing Conquerors Haki. Furthermore, it looks like she is capable of using its advanced version as well. What kind of role will it play in the future? Well, it’s still hazy to say anything. Let’s discuss Yamato’s latest revelation and what it means to the story.

Yamato Conquerors Haki Reveal – One Piece Discussion

Yamato Conquerors Haki – Who Else Has It?

So far, we knew of 16 users of Conquerors Haki. However, with the inclusion of Yamato, that number has risen to 17. Let’s see who are other users of it in no particular order.

Shanks

Monkey D. Luffy

Silvers Rayleigh

Boa Hancock

Donquixote Doflamingo

Don Chinjao

Big Mom

Charlotte Katakuri

Eustace Kid

Sengoku

Kaido

Roronoa Zoro

Edward Newgate

Portugas D. Ace

Kozuki Oden

Gol D. Roger

Apart from them, the speculation suggests that Monkey D. Garp and Dragon are also users of it. But since it’s not confirmed in the manga or through Vivre cards, we haven’t added them. In any case, we may learn about more users of it as we explore the story.

Yamato Conquerors Haki – What It Means to Possess It?

It has been highlighted in the series that people are born with this type of haki, unlike the other two types. Furthermore, only 1 in million people are born with it, which makes it a pretty rare ability. People who have this power are said to have the qualities of a leader.

Yamato Conquerors Haki Reveal – What It Means To Possess It?

We’ve seen countless examples of it in the series. While some users rule the country as its sovereign, some people have shown to rally people around them. Prominent examples of this are Gol D. Roger and Luffy.

We’ve also seen other examples of it in the form of Silvers Rayleigh and Roronoa Zoro who haven’t necessarily shown the ability to lead people. However, there must be some other aspect to it as well that we don’t know yet.

Why Does Yamato Possess Conquerors Haki?

We’ve seen a recurring pattern in One Piece related to Conquerors Haki. People with Conquerors Haki can pass on the same ability to their kids. Big Mom to Katakuri, Dragon to Luffy (presumably), Roger to Ace, and now Kaido to Yamato.

It seems like there’s a lineage factor associated with this ability. However, it’s not the same case every time. Don Chinjao’s son wasn’t able to get hold of Conquerors Haki. Doflamingo’s father too didn’t show any of its usages.

So while there’s a factor of DNA involved in it, we can’t rule out other possibilities. At the end of the day, it feels like people who truly have the qualities of the king can acquire this power.

What does It mean For the Story?

As we’re approaching the final saga of One Piece, it’s no secret that we will come across more users of Conquerors Haki. Wano arc alone has revealed 4 users of it and we expect a few more. As far as Yamato is concerned, this was something that was expected.

The only issue it will have in the future regards Strawhats Pirates. We know she will be joining the crew soon and she will be the only 2nd person in the crew capable of using all three forms of haki (including advanced Conqueror). Apart from that, we don’t believe there’s going to be any other effect of it on the story unless of course, Oda has something planned out.

What’s your opinion on Yamato possessing Conquerors Haki? Let us know below. For more One Piece content, follow us on social media. One Piece is available to read on Viz media.