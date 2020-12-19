Xmas cancelled for 20m – every little thing we know

Christmas has been cancelled for 20 million people in England who have been requested by the Governing administration to stay at property from Saturday night time to regulate a new mutated model of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson, the Key Minister, stated on Saturday that he was producing a new Tier 4 degree of restrictions for massive parts of southern England to management the virus which is highly contagious.

Mr Johnson was compelled into motion just after new figures on Friday night confirmed a 60 for every cent maximize in the weekly normal situation amount in the money.

The new pressure of the virus – named VUI2020/12/01 – has only been detected in two other nations that the British isles Governing administration has declined to identify.

The new virus does not lead to extra folks dying but it does unfold additional speedily, Mr Johnson said.

Britain notified the Environment Wellbeing Organisation about the new strain so that other international locations could protect against Britons from travelling there if they desire.

New Tier 4 constraints will use in all Tier 3 spots in the South East, covering Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings.

It will also implement in London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) and the East of England (Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, Essex (excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring).