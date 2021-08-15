Xiaomi unveils MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition with iOS-like widgets

According to the latest news, Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition at the Mi MIX 4 launch event. In the conference, the company said that the new version of MIUI does not bring any features; it only focuses on optimizations. It seems the company has introduced a new iOS like widget system silently with this update.

Xiaomi has been testing iOS inspired widget systems in China recently. Xiaomiui (1, 2, 3) reported that the new feature is enabled via the latest beta version of App Vault (V5.0.56) and MIUI Gallery (V2.2.21). Note that these versions of the applications can be only installed on devices with MIUI beta build based on Android 11.

This suggests although the feature appears to be part of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, it can be enjoyed by users with devices running the regular MIUI 12.5 beta but for that, they would have to sign up for the testing program. Note that the registrations end on 27th August.

According to the official announcement, users can now place widgets with sizes 2×2, 4×2, 4×4, and 2×3 on the home screen. The company has introduced a new ‘Widget Store’ through which users can drag and drop widgets of their choice anywhere on the screen. Xiaomi has also introduced new system app widgets to make use of the new feature.

Xiaomi said the new MIUI widget system will be tested from 17th August to 20th October. This means users would have to wait for some time now for the stable version. However, it is interesting to note that widgets are making a comeback. It is to be noted that with Android 12, Google has revamped the core Android widget system.