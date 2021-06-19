Xiaomi Mi CC series will compete against Oppo Reno 6 Pro & Vivo X60 Pro

Xiaomi is rumored to launch the next generation Mi CC series smartphone but even after months of rumors the company is yet to announce the same. According to the latest news, a new rumor emerged about the device.

A blogger DSP-Charles posted on Weibo that the new Mi CC series handset will be a designer smartphone that will mainly emphasize on-camera performance. This means it will be more or less similar to its predecessor.

Alongside, the blogger specified that this device is question will apparently compete against the likes of OPPO Reno 6 Pro and Vivo X60 ProThe blogger also mentioned that the upcoming Mi device is going to be better than that of Mi 11 Lite 5G.

On the same microblogging platform, another blogger dubbed Digital Chat Station suggested that the new Mi CC series handset will come with K9D as its model number. He also specified that the device has recently earned Chinese radio certification.

If this is true then it is expected that we will get more specifications about the device in the coming days. Xiaomi itself will likely come with a teaser of the device to market it before release.