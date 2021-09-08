Xiaomi is phasing out ‘Mi’ branding

According to the latest news, it seems Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is slowly phasing out its “Mi” product branding. A company spokesperson has informed that products including flagship smartphones like Mi 11 will most probably carry the name Xiaomi instead of Mi. The story was first reported by XDA Developers.

The spokesperson said “Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi’s product series ‘Mi’ will be renamed to ‘Xiaomi,’. This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change may take some time to take effect in all regions.”

However, the company will still keep the Redmi brand around. The company believes Xiaomi products “represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience” while Redmi products “bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at a younger audience.”

The spokesperson said the naming convention “will also be applied to our ecosystem and IoT products over time”. However, he said the Mi brand logo will continue to be used in Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores.

This month’s announcement of the latest phone in the Mi Mix series served as a harbinger of the shift as the company referred to it as Xiaomi Mix 4. The previous phones were called the Mi Mix, the Mi Mix 2, and the Mi Mix 3.

In general, the Mi brand was largely used in Western markets. In China, devices like Mi 11 are already called the Xiaomi 11. It seems Xiaomi has concluded that its company name is now recognizable enough to represent its products.