Xiaomi has started rolling out the first batch of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition system update to eligible devices

A few days back, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition at the Mi MIX 4 and Samsung Unpacked events. Now, the company said, the first batch of eligible devices will start receiving the update from 13th August. As promised, Xiaomi has begun rolling out the latest version of MIUI for a selected list of smartphones.

Note that the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update is all about optimizations so it does not bring any new features. Xiaomi is now testing iOS-like widgets features separately so those can be added in the next update.

As per the official announcement, a total of 12 premium Mi and Redmi branded smartphones would be eligible devices for receiving the update in the first batch. Out of this, the update is available (1, 2, 3) for 6 of them. The six handsets are Mi MIX 4, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10S, Redmi K40, Redmi K30 Pro, and Redmi K30S Ultra. As of now, these updates are only live for the Chinese variant of these smartphones.

Xiaomi is yet to announce MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition for global markets. It is to be noted that Xiaomi has also started testing Android 12-based MIUI builds for some of its handsets and confirmed releasing MIUI 13 update by the end of this year.