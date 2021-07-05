Xiaomi announced limited edition Mi 11 Ultra for India

According to the latest news, Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra will hit sale in India soon but it will be available only in limited quantities. Xiaomi announced its latest flagship smartphone all the way back in March, but so far it was majorly available only in China.

The phone was sold out instantly in the UK when it was released there in May. Last month, Xiaomi said the Indian launch would be delayed “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Now, Xiaomi has announced some conditions on how to buy it in India. Customers willing to buy the device would have to buy an “ultra gift card” for Rs. 1,999 (~$27) on the Mi.com website. Later, it can be redeemed against the price of the Mi 11 Ultra. This is also a limited period offer and it comes with some bonuses like two free screen replacements.

Mi 11 Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 which is approximately $940. Xiaomi has not yet specified how long the gift cards will be available and an individual customer can buy how many phones maximum.

Let us take a look at what are key selling points of this limited edition device. The key selling point of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra over its non-ultra variant is an all-new camera system. The main camera has a large 1/1.12 inches 50 MP sensor, and there are also 48 MP ultra-wide and telephoto modules. The triple camera setup is housed in a gigantic camera bump which is complete with a secondary OLED screen serving as a viewfinder.