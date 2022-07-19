Xfinity Com Authorize: Ways to Activate Your Getting Started Kit Devices

Learn how to install the Xfinity Stream Beta app on your Roku device. Please keep in mind that you cannot use the Xfinity Stream Beta App on Roku until you have installed your Xfinity Internet and Xfinity TV services.

You can get the app on these Roku models after your Xfinity Internet and TV services are activated.

Activate the Xfinity Stream Beta Roku App

A000X, C000X, 5000X, 6000X, 7000X, 8000X, G000X, E000X, D000X Roku TVs

Roku Media Streaming Players:

Roku Ultra (4340X, 4640X, 4660X, 4670X, 4800X) and Roku Ultra LT (4340X, 4640X, 4660X, 4670X, 4800X) (4662X)

Roku Express (3700X, 3900X, 3930X), Express+ (3710X, 3910X, 3931X), Express 4K (3940X), and Express 4K+ (3940X) are all available (3941X)

Premiee (3920X, 4620X) and Premiere+ from Roku (3921X, 4630X)

Roku 2, Roku 3 (4200X, 4230X), and Roku 4 (4210X) (4400X)

Streaming Sticks for Roku:

Roku Streaming Stick (3600X, 3800X), Streaming Stick+ (3810X), Streaming Stick 4K (3820X), and Streaming Stick 4K+ are all available (3821X)

9100X Roku Soundbar

9102X Roku Streambar

Online Equipment Activation

If you want to activate Xfinity Internet, Voice, or any TV service other than X1, you can do it online. Connect and power on your Internet, Voice, and/or TV equipment.

For simple step-by-step activation instructions, go to Xfinity.com/activate. Go to xfinitymobile.com/activate to activate your Xfinity Mobile device.

See Getting Started Kit Installation Videos and Guides for more information, or go to Xfinity.com/selfinstall. Install and Activate Your New Gateway or Modem for step-by-step instructions on configuring Internet service.

Activate Your Tv’s Equipment

See How to Activate an Xfinity X1 TV Box for further information. Find out how to activate your X1 equipment. See Xfinity Flex Activation Process Overview if you’re setting up a Flex streaming TV Box.

Additional Information

Here are some extra tools to assist you in using your Xfinity services and managing your account:

Locate your channel lineup.

Look for Xfinity TV or Xfinity On Demand.

Locate your account number.

What to expect when you receive your first bill.

Set up recurring payments.

Getting Started Instructions for Activities

Before you can download the Xfinity Stream Beta software, you must first register an Amazon account and link it to a compatible Fire TV device. Here are full instructions for creating an account and linking a device.

Note: If you have two or more linked Xfinity accounts, see How to Link, Unlink, and Switch Between Multiple Xfinity Accounts for information on how to select the appropriate default/primary account.

Fire Tv Devices Supported

Most Fire TV devices support the Xfinity Stream Beta app. Any Fire TV running Android 4 or earlier is ineligible. Download the most recent version from the Amazon App Store.

Start the Xfinity Stream Beta application. The Welcome screen will appear if your Fire TV device has not yet been activated. To proceed, click Get Started. The main menu will appear if your Smart TV has already been activated.

Your Fire TV device will display the Activation Code screen. To continue the activation procedure, go to xfinity.com/authorize from another device (such as a mobile phone, tablet, or laptop, not your Fire TV).

Enter the six-digit code provided by the Xfinity Stream Beta app into the web browser on your second device (not the Fire TV).

The web browser will display a “Success!” message, indicating that your Fire TV device has been activated, and the activation screen on the Xfinity Stream App will soon refresh.

The main menu will appear. You are now ready to use the app!

How to Use the Xfinity Stream app

The For You screen will appear when you launch the Xfinity Stream app. To access the main menu on mobile devices, swipe right. View the For You screen, Completed Recordings, Scheduled Recordings, Favorites, Purchases, or Downloads, for additional information.

Tap All Networks to see all of your channels’ TV listings (see Using the TV Listings below). Alternatively, you can utilize the other menus to see only your Favorite Channels or TV Go Channels (those that can be seen when you’re not at home).

Search: Search for On Demand and Live programming by genres, such as TV, Movies, Sports, Networks, Kids, News, and Latino.

Settings (bottom right icon): Access mobile app settings such as accessibility options (see Using Accessibility Options below) and Parental Controls (see Using Parental Controls below).

Managing Devices and Removing Downloads for The Xfinity Stream App and Portal

To view devices that have downloaded content and remove downloads from any device permitted for use with Xfinity TV, utilize the Xfinity Stream app or the Manage Devices page within the Xfinity Stream portal. View downloaded content on devices and uninstall downloads from the following:

App for Xfinity Stream (Xfinity X1 Cloud DVR downloads)

Xfinity Stream (www.xfinity.com/stream) portal

