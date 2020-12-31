Xbox Video games with Gold January 2021 free online games line-up, release dates, start time, discounts | Gaming | Enjoyment

Xbox Gold subscribers be warned: this is your past chance to down load the December 2020 totally free video games.

The following batch of Games with Gold freebies have a January 1 launch date on Xbox Collection X/S, Xbox 1 and Xbox 360. There’s no formal launch time, but you should be ready to obtain the free games from midnight neighborhood time.

The January 2021 totally free video games line-up is fairly robust, beginning with the Xbox 1 edition of Tiny Nightmares, and Xbox 360 battling game The King of Fighters XIII.

Small Nightmares will be offered for the entire month of January, though The King of Fighters XIII will be changed by Xbox brawler Breakdown on January 16.

Xbox Gold subscribers will also be capable to obtain the remastered edition of Lifeless Growing on January 16, which will continue being on the services till close of engage in on February 15.

The good detail about the January 2021 free of charge games is that they can all be played on Xbox Series X/S, as nicely as Xbox A person.

With the new online games about to launch, it’s also your past likelihood to down load the December freebies, which include things like The Raven Remastered and Stacking. Bleed 2 will stay component of Video games with Gold until finally January 16.