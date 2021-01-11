Xbox Series X restock and Series S stock updates for January 2021 | Gaming | Entertainment

Microsoft is doing their best to provide more Xbox Series X stock in 2021, and the best places to check are Currys, Argos, GAME, Very and Amazon.

The latest stock updates came a few days ago, with Xbox Series X consoles returning at GAME.co.uk.

Unfortunately, this latest event is now over for gamers hoping to grab an Xbox Series X.

However, UK gamers who are looking for an Xbox Series S are in luck, as there is still plenty of consoles that can be pre-ordered.

By heading over to GAME, you can check out all the different bundles and packages, although a singular console can also be selected.