Xbox Series X Release Date: Coming Soon for Xbox Series X|s and Xbox One

The Xbox Series X, the next in a long line of consoles from the same family that has been popular with gamers for almost two decades, is the eagerly anticipated new console from Microsoft.

The first Xbox came out in 2001, followed by the Xbox 360 in 2005 and the Xbox One in 2013. The new Xbox Series X will be the first big generational change in the Xbox family in more than seven years, despite the fact that there have been considerable enhancements and adjustments between previous versions.

The new Xbox Series X, formerly known as “Project Scarlett” by Microsoft, was formally unveiled at The Game Awards 2019 with a trailer that offered fans and players their first look at the fourth-generation Xbox platform.

What Day Will the Xbox Series X Be Available?

The new Xbox Series X release date has now been set for November 10, 2018, and it will be the most potent Xbox to date. At the same time as the Xbox S is released, a less expensive version of the console will as well. Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X started on September 22.

Xbox Series X Cost: What Will the Pricing of The Xbox Series X Be?

It has now been revealed that the Xbox Series X system will cost $499 in the United States and £449 in the UK. The Xbox Series S, a less expensive alternate version of the new system, will also be available. Retail prices for this system will start at $299 (£249).

Preorder Xbox Series X in The Uk

Here are the specific links for each site’s consoles, in the case and when the stock does become available for pre-order.

Pc World by Curry’s

–£449

– £249

Game

One of the few sites that still have a Series S in-store is GAME, which is also a fantastic location to look for accessories.

£449.99 Xbox Series X

£249.99 for the Xbox Series S

Amazon

Amazon, one of the most well-known merchants, is having trouble meeting the demand for pre-orders. Nevertheless, they regularly top off the stock throughout the day, so be sure to check back.

£449.99 Xbox Series X

£249.99 for the Xbox Series S

Very

As the other retailers started to run out of supply, Very was a fantastic place to look because they had PS5 in stock. Although the Xbox Series X has already sold out, there is still a good supply of the less expensive Series S system.

£449.99 Xbox Series X

£249.99 for the Xbox Series S

AO.com

Keep an eye out for pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and S on AO.com.

£479 Xbox Series X (includes 3 Month Game Pass)

£279 Xbox Series S (includes 3 Month Game Pass)

ShopTo.Net

ShopTo.Net was an additional store that served a purpose on PS5 pre-order day.

What does the Xbox Series X look like in terms of design?

The new Xbox Series X has a completely new appearance, as seen in a clip. The device’s shape is distinct from that of its predecessor; it is oblong and, when held upright, resembles a gaming computer. With a large curving grill on top, the console has a nice appearance.

Like a gaming PC, the Xbox Series X features an upright tower form, but you can also place it horizontally or vertically. The console in the trailer is black and has indentations for cooling vents on top. The inside lighting appears green. There is a disc drive vertically and the logo in the upper left corner.

There are three USB 3.2 ports, one networking port, an expandable storage slot, an HDMI 2.1 output port, and a power input port among the ports available.

Its dimensions are 15.1, 151, and 30.1 cm, and its weight is 4.45 kg (about 9/8 lbs).

Controller for The Xbox Series X

Along with the system, Microsoft is launching a new controller. The size and form of the new Xbox Wireless Controller have been optimized. The goal is to improve accessibility in the wake of the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Additionally, a dedicated share button allows you to send pals screenshots and videos. Additionally, a brand-new function called Dynamic Latency Input enables you to “synchronize input instantaneously with what is displayed,” which makes it more accurate and responsive.

X Games for Xbox Series

There will be a huge selection of Xbox Series X games released in time for the console’s release date, in addition to the Xbox Series X supporting any games already playable on the Xbox One.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is currently available for pre-order, are among the games that have already been unveiled.

Additionally, those games should run significantly more quickly on the Xbox Series X, as demonstrated by the footage of Destiny 2 below, which Tom Warren of The Verge caught.

