Best Black Friday Security Camera Deal: Don’t Miss!

Black Friday signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many stores, offer highly promoted sales at lower prices. It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It offers money-saving, specials on a variety of goods. If you want to take your product to the next level, this post will not only give you a high-quality Wyze camera at an affordable price.

Here Are the Top 8 Black Friday Wyze Camera Deals in 2022:

1. Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Security

Color night vision: A new Starlight Sensor captures stunning color nighttime footage. The improved f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light and the Starlight Sensor sees full color in 25x darker situations than typical video cameras.

Indoor/Outdoor: Wyze Cam v3 is an IP65-rated wired video camera that can be installed indoors or outside. Use Wyze Outdoor Power Adapter (sold separately) outside. Android 5.0+, iOS 9.0+.

Motion and sound detection: Wyze Cam takes video and alerts your phone when motion or sound is detected. Motion Detection Zones and custom settings let you change sensitivity or disable detection.

Video recording 24/7 using a 32GB MicroSD card (sold separately). Insert the MicroSD into the Wyze Cam base and you’re done.

IFTTT-certified apps connect all your devices. Free accounts let you connect apps and devices.

2. Wyze Cam V3 Wired Indoor/Outdoor Home Security Camera 2.4 G Hz Wi-Fi for Pet

Wyze Cam alerts your phone when motion or sound is detected. A 32GB MicroSD card records 24/7. (sold separately).

Indoor/Outdoor: Wyze Cam v3 is an IP65-rated wired video camera that can be installed indoors or outside. (2.4GHz WiFi only)

Two-way audio: Talk to guests loudly. Wyze Cam v3’s siren button deters intruders.

Color night vision: A new Starlight Sensor captures stunning color nighttime footage. The improved f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light and the Starlight Sensor sees full color in 25x darker situations than typical video cameras.

Use your voice to watch Wyze Cam’s live feed on any Alexa or Google Assistant device with a screen. “Alexa, show me the living room” or “Ok Google, show the baby’s room.”

3. Wyze Cam Pan v2 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera with Color

Utilize the Wyze app to remotely pan, tilt, and zoom to quickly observe the entire room. Alternatively, you can automatically monitor a room by specifying 4 predefined waypoints. Tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range, while panning has a 360° left/right rotation range.

Now with Color Night Vision: Record nighttime video in rich, vibrant color in settings that are up to 25 times darker than those for conventional cameras.

Livestream in 1080p HD from anywhere: Utilize your mobile device to view your house in real-time.

Two-way audio: Use the Wyze app to communicate with anyone you care about.

Motion and sound detection: When motion or sound is detected, a video is recorded and an alert is sent to your phone.

4. Wyze Cam Pan V2 360° Pet Camera 2.4 G Hz Wi Fi Plug-In Pan/tilt/zoom Camera

Catch every story in color, even at night, with color night vision. Even in surroundings as dim as 0.1 lux, our highly praised Starlight Sensor exposes details in vivid color.

Zoom, pan, and tilt: You can quickly observe the entire area by controlling remotely using the app. You can also automatically monitor a room by specifying 4 predefined waypoints. While tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range, panning has a 360° left/right rotation range.

Full HD 1080p Clear and sharp 1080p HD quality is provided for all live streaming, recording, and replay options. Change between SD and HD as necessary.

Automatic Motion Tracking: Work like a watchdog and automatically detect and follow the motion. Increased processing speed more quickly keeps up with movement in real time!

Two-Way Audio: Greeting and praising your four-legged or two-legged kids from any location.

5. Wyze Cam Pan v2 Baby Monitor Camera 1080P Pan/Tilt Indoor Security Camera