WWE TLC 2020: Charlotte Flair returns months immediately after implant surgical procedures

Charlotte Aptitude produced a sensational in-ring return at WWE TLC to win the Women’s Tag Workforce Titles.

The decorated winner – whose father is the legendary ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Aptitude – has been absent from the squared circle considering that June immediately after going through surgical procedures on her breast implants.

Nevertheless, she designed an epic comeback on Sunday night’s pay back-for each-check out as Asuka’s secret spouse in her tag group championship clash with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The Queen’s final match arrived at NXT TakeOver: In Your Household in the summer season, when Io Shirai captured the black and gold brand’s title in a Triple Danger Match which also concerned Rhea Ripley.

She was written off Television set when Jax took her out, making this return all the sweeter.

In July, Charlotte opened up about her crack and admitted she has become fed up with the ‘entire earth getting an feeling on the topic’.

In a prolonged series of tweets, she wrote: ‘Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, soon after a occupation defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than ill at her brother’s residence.

‘A vacation to the doctor tells us the very likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for pretty some time. It was one of the even worse scenarios the medical professional had witnessed.

‘At that time, I had a few choices to resolve the challenge. Each alternative experienced a particular restoration time. I adore this occupation much more than something, so I picked the option that authorized me to return the soonest. That was the option I made.’

Of system as followers will keep in mind, the 34-12 months-old superstar introduced an finish to Asuka’s 914 profitable streak as she retained the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Two yrs afterwards – just ‘a several months’ in advance of her break – Charlotte returned to the medical doctor immediately after ‘something felt off’ and it turned out to be the ‘same problem again’, though she clarified she has not suffered with silicone poisoning ‘this time’.

She continued: ‘This time, I’m heading with an option that I feel will clear up the challenge very long time, even even though the recovery period is a very little extended than I would like.

‘To make clear: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgical treatment is beauty to correct an difficulty from a prior operation. (sic)’

