WWE star Nia Jax’s posts glam photographs on Instagram as she preps for championship bout in opposition to Asuka and mystery spouse

WWE enthusiasts can appreciate glamorous selfies and Tik Tok video clips on Nia Jax’s Instagram as she prepares large pay back-for every-perspective match on Sunday.

On December 20, “Irresistible Power” Jax, 36, and her tag group lover Shayna Baszler will defend their WWE tag staff championships at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.

They will be battling it out towards Uncooked women’s champion Asuka and a secret companion.

Asuka’s spouse was at first Lana, but she was taken out of the match after a submit-match beatdown on the December 14 version of Uncooked.

Jax and Lana went a single-on-one particular for the first time because Jax slammed Lana by way of the announce table for nine consecutive months.

Lana miraculously pinned Jax for the acquire but her celebration was lower quick.

Her rival then returned to the ring with her companion Baszler and attacked Lana injuring her elbow and knee prior to Asuka arrived to the rescue.

Jax discovered her purpose for attacking Lana on Twitter, simply tweeting, “Due to the fact”

Jax, who tends to get heat from lovers for injuring fellow wrestlers, has been signed to WWE considering the fact that 2014 and debuted on the primary roster comparatively speedily two decades later.

She is a member of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty, which contains her cousins Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and fellow WWE wrestlers The Usos, and recent Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Considering the fact that her debut, she has captured the Uncooked women’s championship at Wrestlemania 34 in 2018, and has held the WWE Tag Crew Championship with Baszler for in excess of 100 times considering the fact that winning them at Payback pay out-per-view in August.

Jax has also been an advocate for overall body positivity, and anti-bullying for the duration of her time in WWE.

Ahead of Jax’s large match Sunday, enthusiasts can look at out the Instagram snaps she shares with her 1.7M followers.

Asuka’s thriller lover for WWE Tag Group Championship match versus Jax and Baszler will be discovered on Sunday December 20 at 7pm ET on WWE Network.

