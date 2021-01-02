WWE SmackDown Brodie Lee tribute as Big E and more remember late star

WWE superstars continued to remember Brodie Lee with a number of touching moments on SmackDown.

The blue brand’s wrestlers paid tribute to the late star – whose real name is Jon Huber and was known as Luke Harper during his time with the company – throughout the night on Friday, with the show itself opening with a graphic in his honour.

The likes of Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro all appeared with black armbands with ‘Brodie’ on them.

The IC champ used one of Lee’s signature moves – the gator roll – during his match with King Corbin, which became a tag bout with Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn getting involved.

In the subsequence clash, Big E also shouted ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ before hitting a splash, which commentator Corey Graves used as an opportunity to reference one of Brodie’s nicknames.

‘That’s like getting run over by a Big Rig,’ he quipped.

And backstage, Big E cut a promo in which he referenced Brodie’s hometown of Rochester, as well as his wife Amanda and youngest son Nolan, and his favourite hockey team the Maple Leafs.

At one point, he said: ‘I have fans coming up to me from Rome to Rochester. I had little Nolans and Amandas coming up to me.’

In another backstage segment, WWE official Adam Pearce was speaking on the phone and said: ‘You know what that means’, another reference to Brodie.

In a tag team match pitting Daniel Bryan and Otis against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, the latter delivered a sidewalk slam in the style of Lee, while Otis used a discus clothesline.

More: WWE



Even the official WWE Twitter account seemed to drop a subtle tribute in during the show, with an apparent nod to Brodie’s eldest son, who has been nicknamed -1 as a member of AEW’s Dark Order faction.

The social media team tweeted: ‘#SmackDown Women’s Champion @SashaBanksWWE has encountered an obstacle in this tag team match… a negative one!’

