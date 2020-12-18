WWE announce first ever Firefly Inferno match in historical past with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt dealing with Randy Orton at TLC

WWE have introduced the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match for Sunday’s TLC with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt established to battle Randy Orton.

The shock came immediately after the shocking conclusion to Monday Night Raw.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=EXxrslPg75k

The Viper locked Wyatt inside a box and set it alight, but seconds later he was horrified when his Fiend change-moi emerged from the burnt box unscathed and proceeded to assault him with a Mandible Claw.

Orton and Wyatt have a storied history with each other that has performed a major purpose in their rivalry.

The Master of the RKO famously Orton burned down the Wyatt Household compound in 2017 right after turning on his former leader prior to their WrestleMania 33 showdown.

It stays unclear particularly what a Firefly Inferno Match will entail, but it quite a few be expecting it could be a mix of two current match styles.

Wyatt first-unveiled the Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated John Cena.

Fairly than a regular in-ring bout, it was a motion picture-like idea as the Chief of the Cenation was taken on a journey through his career and what could have been experienced diverse selections been designed.

In the meantime, the Inferno Match debuted in 1998 when The Undertaker battled Kane.

The ring is surrounded by hearth, with the only way to earn by setting your opponent on hearth.

Orton and Wyatt’s rivalry was renewed a few months back when The Viper turned WWE champion for a 14th time.

Even with promptly getting rid of it back to Drew McIntyre, ‘The Fiend’ has ongoing to torture and harass Orton and price tag him the prospect to turn out to be No1 contender all over again.

That led to the veteran switching his target from the belt to getting revenge, resulting in this highly-anticipated showdown.