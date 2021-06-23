WTC Final: India limits Blackcaps in short lead

News from WTC Final at Southampton as India all-outs New Zealand on Day 5 in a lead within limit. Let us take a look on their bowling performance.

The WTC Final test has come down to the end of Day 5. We still have a day in hand, which was initially kept as a reserve day due to bad weather, and it’ll come into play.

At the end of day 5, India walks back to dugout at 62 runs for 2 wickets. They lead the game by 32 runs. Tim Southee picked up Subhman Gill and Rohit Sharma in their 2nd innings.

India will certainly have in mind about letting New Zealand bat on Day 6 and also pick up 10 wickets.

It's been a good day for the fast bowlers (with the bat too) ⚡



What waits…is the final day of this tantalising contest. The forecast is great tomorrow, are we going to see a result? #WTCFinal — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 22, 2021

But the probability seems very less as the final might end up in a draw with India and New Zealand sharing the trophy.

Mohammed Shami couldn’t repeat a FIVER as he picks 4

The Indian veteran pacer has certainly been phenomenal on the Southampton pitch. Rose Bowl supports pacers and it didn’t disappoint them at all.

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson picked up 5 wickets in their 1st bowling innings. Wagner, Boult and Southee shared the rest of the wickets. And in return, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami picked up 4 wickets with an economy of 2.90.

Virat Kohli trusted his experienced bowler Shami with most number of overs. Shame bowled 26 overs, picked up 4 wickets with 9 maidens. He hunted down Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, De Grandhomme and Kyle Jamierson.

Mohammed Shami operated really well with the new ball backed by Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma. Although Ishant Sharma picked 3 wickets, Bumrah struggled on Rose Bowl pitch.

Shami and Ishant were on the money today 🤝#WTCFinal — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 22, 2021

Mohammed Shami will certainly hold the key to strike out New Zealand batsmen in their 2nd innings. The bounce, the lengths and the control over the game will make fans cheer his name on the last day at Southampton.

Bumrah struggles and Ashwin- Jadeja spin delivers

The 27 years old pacer Jasprit Bumrah failed to deliver to the expectations of Indians fans. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled 26 overs, kept an economy around 2.20. But he failed to pick up wickets.

Ishant Sharma, the tall and most experienced bowler did his job smoothly. Although Indians had to wait a lot during New Zealand’s partnership between Conway and Williamson. Ishant Sharma did an outstanding job to clear out 3 important batsmen in their top 5.

But things would’ve certainly better if Jasprit Bumrah striked with his deliveries.

Long spells of the 3 pacers made the batmen read the game well. Hence, the Indian Captain Virat Kohli felt the need of introducing spinners.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, the spin duo did wonders in their last few test series. Even in New Zealand’s first innings, Ashwin bowled 15 overs to pick up 2 wickets whereas Ravindra Jadeja bowled 7.2 overs and picked up the 10th wicket of their innings.

New Zealand didn’t use any spinner in the game, whereas Indian spin attack has delivered.