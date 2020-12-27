Wrestling Star Dies at 41

Wrestler Brodie Lee, whose actual identify was Jon Huber, died on Saturday, December 26, next a “lung difficulty.” He was 41.

His spouse, Amanda Huber, confirmed the information by using Instagram on Saturday. “My most effective friend died now,” she wrote. “I never ever wanted to compose out those people text. My coronary heart is broken. The globe noticed him as the astounding @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my greatest pal, my partner, and the biggest father you would at any time fulfill. No phrases can categorical the adore I sense or how damaged I am ideal now.”

She went on to element the medical problem from which Lee died. “He handed surrounded by really like types following a difficult fought struggle with a non Covid related lung problem,” she continued. “The @mayoclinic is virtually the most effective workforce of medical professionals and nurses in the environment who surrounded me with frequent love. On major of that, I just cannot convey my adore and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my partner but myself and my little ones. … The crew at AEW have assisted maintain me standing and decide on up all the broken items.”

Huber expressed her gratitude to all who stepped up in her family’s time of require. “I’ve been surrounded by so significantly love and remarkable men and women I just can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I do not feel they will ever know how thankful I am for them,” she noted.

All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to Lee in a assertion shared by using Twitter on Saturday. “The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken,” the corporation said. “In an industry crammed with superior people today, Jon Huber was extremely highly regarded and beloved in each way — a fierce and charming talent, a considerate mentor and basically a pretty kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee. Jon’s really like for his spouse Amanda, and kids Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were being privileged to spend time with him, and we ship our appreciate and support to his lovely household, right now and often.”

The assertion concluded: “Jon’s attractiveness amongst his peers and affect on the wrestling planet was all over the world and transcended AEW, so this reduction will be felt by several for a extended time. We had been privileged at AEW to get in touch with Jon Huber a brother, a close friend and one of our individual.”

Lee signed with WWE in 2012 and assumed the title Luke Harper. He designed his debut with AEW in March as Brodie Lee and gained the AEW TNT Championship in August.