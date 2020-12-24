Worzel Gummidge is a celebration of the days when youngsters could participate in out all working day, carefree 

The BBC’s providing for youngsters this Christmas is so very poor – whoever programmed the Christmas Eve triple invoice of Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda Getaway and Kung Fu Panda 3 really needs to explain themselves – that a new episode of Worzel Gummidge shone out of the schedules. Mackenzie Crook’s revival was the spotlight of tv very last Christmas, and he has returned this calendar year with one more episode.

The guest stars were being Vanessa Redgrave, as an previous woman living in a shipwreck on the beach, and the booming Brian Blessed wittily forged as a tiny scarecrow identified as Abraham Longshanks. It turned out that Longshanks experienced as soon as been major, but experienced been cut down to size around the yrs. “Recognise your voice, while. However seem like a large,” reported Worzel.

The plot revolved about the discovery of Saucy Nancy, a potty-mouthed ship’s figurehead, in a reclamation lawn. In the 1980s Television sequence, Nancy was played by Barbara Windsor, and in this new model by Shirley Henderson. Criminal evidently had enjoyment devising Nancy’s insults: prepare for your youngsters to be throwing “scabby duckflaps” close to for a though.

Children Susan and John (India Brown and Thierry Wickens) were being now settled at Scatterbrook Farm with the kindly Braithwaites. They established off on an experience to the coast, Worzel in tow, to reunite Nancy with her ship. It was a throwback to a time when little ones could commit a day left to their individual units, with no adults in sight, although Crook did nod to the paranoia of today’s mother and father as Mr Braithwaite (Steve Pemberton) fretted that it was much too perilous for them to go out by itself.

Why did not I really like it really as a lot as final year’s attempts? Potentially for the reason that there was less aim on the countryside, as the plot took the characters away from Scatterbrook. And at times it felt as if Criminal was remaining self-indulgent, rather than catering to a youthful viewers: he is a substantial supporter of The Unthanks and their new music is one particular of the loveliest issues about the show, but did we genuinely need to have a prolonged scene of the band doing in a pub? But you could really feel the care and notice that went into crafting the episode, and let’s be grateful that the BBC commissioned this instead than fill the slot with Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny.